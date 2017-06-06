6 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ballot Paper Model Approved

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The ballot paper model for the forthcoming election of 23 August, the geo-referencing guidelines and mapping of the polling stations, were approved on Monday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Speaking to the press at the end of the CNE plenary session, the body's spokesperson, Júlia Ferreira, explained that the geo-referencing guidelines are meant to define the criteria ruling the activities of the National Electoral Commission's local organs and of the technical team of the firm hired for the mapping of the polling stations.

According to the source, under the terms of the law on general elections, there is a number of details that should be included in the ballot paper model.

The ballot paper model details include the position of the contesting party, the presidential candidate, the passport-size picture, acronym, symbol and the blank mark square, the spokesperson said.

A draw for the positioning of the political parties on the ballot paper is being held on Tuesday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission.

Angola

Chess - Luzia Pires Leads Women's Luanda Provincial Championship

Master FIDE (MF), Luzia Pires, is leading the provincial senior women's chess championship with two points, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.