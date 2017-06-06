Angola: Ballot Paper Model Approved

Luanda — The ballot paper model for the forthcoming election of 23 August, the geo-referencing guidelines and mapping of the polling stations, were approved on Monday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Speaking to the press at the end of the CNE plenary session, the body's spokesperson, Júlia Ferreira, explained that the geo-referencing guidelines are meant to define the criteria ruling the activities of the National Electoral Commission's local organs and of the technical team of the firm hired for the mapping of the polling stations.

According to the source, under the terms of the law on general elections, there is a number of details that should be included in the ballot paper model.

The ballot paper model details include the position of the contesting party, the presidential candidate, the passport-size picture, acronym, symbol and the blank mark square, the spokesperson said.

A draw for the positioning of the political parties on the ballot paper is being held on Tuesday in Luanda by the National Electoral Commission.