Gambia/Ghana: Gambia Off to Accra for Training Camp Prior to Afcon Qualifiers Against Benin

The Gambia Senior National team yesterday left Banjul for Accra, Ghana, for a five day training camp before their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Benin on Sunday 11th June 2017.
The Scorpions are set to play a test match during their stay in Accra to prepare themselves well before their departure to Cotonou for their opening qualifier this week.
Coach Sang Ndong has assembled a formidable squad to face Benin in their group D opening game before hosting Algeria in their second match in March 2017, in Banjul.
The players invited for Benin clash are follows:
Goalkeepers
Modou Jobe
Alagie Nyabally
Defenders
Omar Colley
Momodou Futti Danso
Bubacarr Sanneh
Dawda Ngum
John Bass
Pa Modou Jagne
Mass Manga
Midfielders
Tijan Jaiteh
Hamza Barry
Sulayman Marreh
Bully Drammeh
Sainey Sambou
Gregory Sambou
Alasanna Manneh
Mustapha Carroyol
Modou Secka Barrow
Striker
Bubacarr Trawally
Ali Sowe
Lamin Jallow