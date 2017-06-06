Gambia/Ghana: Gambia Off to Accra for Training Camp Prior to Afcon Qualifiers Against Benin

The Gambia Senior National team yesterday left Banjul for Accra, Ghana, for a five day training camp before their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to Benin on Sunday 11th June 2017.

The Scorpions are set to play a test match during their stay in Accra to prepare themselves well before their departure to Cotonou for their opening qualifier this week.

Coach Sang Ndong has assembled a formidable squad to face Benin in their group D opening game before hosting Algeria in their second match in March 2017, in Banjul.

The players invited for Benin clash are follows:

Goalkeepers

Modou Jobe

Alagie Nyabally

Defenders

Omar Colley

Momodou Futti Danso

Bubacarr Sanneh

Dawda Ngum

John Bass

Pa Modou Jagne

Mass Manga

Midfielders

Tijan Jaiteh

Hamza Barry

Sulayman Marreh

Bully Drammeh

Sainey Sambou

Gregory Sambou

Alasanna Manneh

Mustapha Carroyol

Modou Secka Barrow

Striker

Bubacarr Trawally

Ali Sowe

Lamin Jallow