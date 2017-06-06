Gambia: GPU, MoICI Commence Comprehensive Media Sector Reforms

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) and Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MoICI) have begun a process for a comprehensive media sector reforms in The Gambia.

As an initial step for the process, a group of local and international media experts that includes media managers, editors, regulators, academics and policymakers has been constituted.

The expert group, which is co-chaired by the GPU and MoICI, would hold a number of workshops and come up with a comprehensive strategic framework that will guide the entire media reform process in The Gambia.

The group will today kick-off with a 3-day workshop at the Djembe Hotel. The group will have further workshops and consultations in the coming weeks and present the framework to stakeholders at a forum to be organised later in the month.

The strategic framework will look into capacity building, institutional development, and legal and policy reforms.

The comprehensive media sector reform process is a joint initiative by the GPU, MoICI, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), the International Media Support (IMS) and the Gambia Media Support (GAMES).

Local Members of the experts group are:

Isha Davies, director, Gambia Information Services

Ebrima Njie, deputy director, Gambia Information Department

A Representative from the Ministry of Justice

Secretary General, Natcom UNESCO

Director General, Public Utilities Regulatory Authority

Media

Emil Touray, President, GPU

Saikou Jammeh, SG, GPU

Ebrima Sillah, Director General, GRTS

Sam Sarr, Editor, ForoyaaNewspaper

Serign Faye, former director, Radio Gambia

Legal

Hawa Sisay Sabally, Legal practitioner

GPU Secretariat

Vivian Afoah

Fatoumatta Sisay

Absa Samba

The external members are Prof Kwame Karikari, renowned media expert and academic, and Mr George Sarpong, legal expert who is also the executive secretary of the National Media Commission of Ghana.