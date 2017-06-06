Mauritius: Education - Office 365 Solution Launched for Learning Sector in Mauritius

press release

The Microsoft Office 365 Solution for Education, which provides the broadest and deepest toolkit for content creation, personalised learning and modern classroom collaboration, was launched yesterday at MITD House in Phoenix.

In her address at the ceremony, the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, recalled that time has come to combat digital obsolescence and prepare for new models of education. Education in Mauritius must be resilient by moving and evolving with global trends and the time to do it is now, she said.

"We live in a world where ICT has made it possible to have an unprecedented ease to access, generate and share ideas and is transforming the way we communicate more than ever before. It would be inconsiderate if the enabling conditions are not created to support Educators in using contemporary digital tools and knowledge", she said.

Knowledge, in the form of open educational resources, is now available literally at our fingertips from a ubiquitous smartphone. With each new technology, there is a quantum leap expanding access to knowledge in new groundbreaking and unprecedented areas, she added.

With regard to professional development in education, the Minister pointed out that teaching can no longer be done in an isolated and cutoff setting as professional development means that Educators must create collaborative classrooms and connect in professional learning communities. None of us has alone the monopoly of knowledge or pedagogical wisdom and sharing has to become the new mantra of our educational settings, she added.

Office 365 for Education comprises education-specific innovations such as OneNote Class Notebook and Learning Tools. It thus creates the most complete, intelligent and secure service for teaching and learning.

Educators can sign in and access multiple applications that will assist them in their task though the platform. The benefits are numerous: users will access enabling tools to prepare and plan and synergise content, build class notebooks, create interactive reports, collaborate on documents by using any browser or device.