Angola: Final Lists for General Election With Over 2.000 Candidates

Luanda — The final lists of parties and coalitions of parties eligible to run for the general election, set for August 23, comprise 2.232 candidates, of which 1.889 were validated by the Constitutional Court (TC), corresponding to 94 percent.

According to the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, who was speaking on Monday in the act of delivering lists of political forces eligible to run for election, the process was positive, judging by the results achieved in the previous polls held in 2008 and 2012.

He reported that in the 2008 process, 20 party applications were rejected, while in 2012, about 18 candidates (candidatures) and four coalitions were rejected.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court handed over to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) the lists of political forces to run for this year's election, two days before the legal deadline.

The formal handover was made by the Chie Justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, to the CNE chairperson, André da Silva Neto.

The act was attended by the representatives of parties eligible to run for the election, namely MPLA, UNITA, APN, FNLA and PRS, as well as the coalition CASA-CE.