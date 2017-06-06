Ethiopia: City Getting Ready to Prevent Flash Flooding, Landslide

As the capital city of Ethiopia, Africa and a home to a number of international organizations as well as diplomatic missions, Addis Ababa City has been intensifying efforts of carrying out various risk prevention activities related to flash flooding, landslide and other man-made disasters ahead of the upcoming rainy season.

Likewise, The Ethiopian Herald recently approached an expert and pertinent body to give insights into the prevention activities.

Kotebe Metropolitan University Urban Land Administration Lecturer Sinafikish Gezahegn pointed out excessive rainfall, absence of appropriate ditches and consistent climate change as triggers of the city's flash flooding.

Moreover, she said : "Landslide is the second threat which could face Addis. The phenomena of landslide alongside rivers may also cause break out of endemic disease."

According to Sinafikish, the city administration needs to boost its early warning mechanisms in this end.

She also urged policy formulation to contain illegal settlements on unsafe areas and put in place proper infrastructure facilities.

In this regard, working with higher learning institutions would help in conducting researches to identify root causes, pointing out possible risk zones and forwarding recommendations, she noted.

Mentioning the city administration collaboration with international partners, Sinafikish said that working with global allies is crucial for sharing city planning experience.

It would also help to import technologies and secure loans as well as donation in the intervention strategy of urban disasters.

For his part, Addis Ababa City Fire and Emergency Prevention and Rescue Authority Communication Officer Adane Abrha said that the authority has already finalized to deploy 12,000 human resources, 32 fire trucks and 31 ambulances to the prevention tasks.

He added that the authority has so far offered pre-rescue prevention, rescue monitoring and per-hospital services to its staff.

The authority has been serving the public with one center and eight branches throughout the capital and on the way to add two more branches. In each branch, 6 pre-rescue professionals are designated to identify rescue exposed areas and coordinate awareness raising programs, he said.

According to him, Bahir Dar Uniersity is helping the authority effort in conducting research, providing trained professionals and offering training to firefighters with the support it gets from US Fire Department.

As to Adane, the rescue operations have been increased inline with the expansion of the city and growth of the population. Therefore the city administration has given the desired attention to rescue prevention activities.

Accordingly, five additional sub-branches will be opened throughout the city, he said, adding that 10 fire trucks and ambulances would be at the disposal this fiscal year.

Some of the shortcomings behind rescue prevention effort are lack of public awareness, negligence of institutions to install the needed rescue prevention equipment and slow connection of internet, Adane noted.

Despite some shortcomings, progress has been made towards raising the awareness of the people in-terms of using ambulance at right time of the disasters.