Ethiopia: Justice Week Enhances Justice-Public Partnership

The celebration of the Seventh National Justice Week said enhance justice bodies-public coordination to speed up the justice delivery.

Briefing journalists over the weekend, Federal Supreme Court President Dagne Melaku said that marking the justice week annually is helpful in ensuring justice through gathering various inputs from the public and sector actors.

It also paves ways to maintain free involvement and coordination of the public, prosecutors and other pertinent stakeholders, he added.

As part of the Justice Week , the justice bodies used the opportunity to aware the public about timely delivery of justice to all and every citizen has to actively participate in this regard, the president said.

He underlined that as the nation's economy is growing fast ,delivering justice using modern technology is vital.

According to him, the courts need to give due attention to public grievances and address injustice.

For his part, Addis Ababa Police Commission Commissioner Yihidego Seyum said the week has played an indispensable role in strengthening justice bodies' ties with the public at large.

"As justice is the concern of every citizen, upholding justice shall be the assignment of every citizen," he added.

The week was organized by the Federal Attorney General, Courts, Prison Administration, Police Commission and the Addis Ababa Police Commission.