6 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise Says Forest Dev't Creating Ample Jobs

By Sintayehu Tamirat

Forest development efforts create 50,000 jobs for youth and women each year, said Oromia State Forest and Wild Life Enterprise.

Speaking at seedlings plantation program held yesterday, Enterprise Representative Batu Meskelu said: "As part of meeting the national Climate Resilient Green Economy, the state has placed special emphasis for forest development."

Apart from its contribution to environmental protection, the forest development efforts are positively influencing the state's as well as the community's development, he added.

"Employing a participatory approach in our forest protection and development efforts, we could benefit the community at large, " Batu said. With active participation of the community, the state has enclosed three national parks and the community has managed to generate new income as well, he said.

At the event, he called on Addis Ababa University (AAU) to enhance cooperation in terms of fund raising for rehabilitating Mount Wechecha.

Addis Ababa University Centre for Environmental Science Head Dr. Teshome Soromsa for his part said the seedlings transplantation program is part of the university's social responsibility. "We continue to do similar activities mobilizing the university community."

The University transplanted 6,000 seedlings in connection with this year's World Environment Day themed: "Connecting People to Nature."

The programme was organized by AAU Centre for Environmental Science.

