6 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Wins 2017 'African Airline of the Year' Award

By Tsegay Hagos

Africa's largest airline group, the Ethiopian Airlines has won the African Aviation 'African Airline of the Year' Award for 2017, for the second year in a row, during the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference & Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The award was presented to Ethiopian in recognition of its continued rapid growth, profitability and its outstanding contribution to aviation development in Africa.

Receiving the Award, Meseret Bitew, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, said the Award would be a testimony for its commitment to serve Africa.

"The commendable success of Ethiopian Airlines attributes to the visionary leadership of Ethiopian management and hard work of thousands of Ethiopia employees who work around the clock with unity of purpose" he said adding "Mobility and air connectivity being the economic engine of growth and development, we shall continue to play vital roles in connecting African countries with their major trading partners around the world and realize an economically liberal Africa"

While announcing the Award, African Aviation CEO, Mr Nick Fadugba said Ethiopian Airlines has further expanded its route network, modernized its fleet, inaugurated three new aircraft maintenance hangars, as well as a new world-class in flight catering facility and has strengthened its airline joint ventures in Africa over the last 12 months.

Fadugaba hailed Ethiopian Airlines for its record financial turnover and profitability in spite of various industry challenges and currently, the airline is well on track to exceed the goals of its Vision 2025 Strategy.

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline: Airline of the Year Award, for the fifth consecutive year, by African Airlines Association (AFRAA), SkyTrax World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, Best African Cargo Airline of the Year Award, and Passenger Choice Award for Best Airline in Africa are few to mention.

