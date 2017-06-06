6 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Govt Striving for Ethiopian Saudi Repatriates Safe Return

By Tewodros Kassa

Government Communication Affairs Office yesterday announced that the government is undertaking various measures to the safe return of Ethiopian Saudi repatriates within the amnesty period.

Briefing journalists on various current affairs, Office Minister Dr. Negeri Lencho said that the National task force for Saudi Returnees is working in coordination with the Ethiopian and is awaiting Saudi Arabian's response to increase number of flight.

The task force led by Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu travelled to Saudi Arabia and discussed on ways of facilitating for the safe return of undocumented Ethiopians before the deadline, Dr. Negeri added.

Dr. Negeri also said that states are ready to welcome and create suitable working environment for the returnees.

According to him, so far over 20,000 undocumented migrants has returned home while more than 50,000 Ethiopians has already taken the necessary travel documents.

He called up on undocumented migrants to use the amnesty period for their safe return home.

Meanwhile, the government is working strenuously to curb the impact of the drought in some parts of the country, he said.

Accordingly, among other things, the government has distributed 98,587 metric tons of grain to more than 7.8 million peoples and carried out school feeding programme in over 3,000 schools in 173 woredas, the Office said.

