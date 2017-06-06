6 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Bids Farewell to Ugandan Ambassador

By Leulseged Worku

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome bade a farewell to Uganda Ambassador Mull Katende yesterday.

At the occasion, Ambassador Mull has discussed on ways to elevating the existing bilateral relations between the two countries with special emphasis on trade.

Appreciating Ethiopia's economic growth, the ambassador said Ethiopia will be a model country for the region.

According to him, Ethiopia and Uganda have common stand on regional peace and security mentioning the bilateral and unilateral efforts of the two countries to bring about sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan and Somalia.

The two countries will work to boost economic integration by developing road and railway infrastructures, he said.

Ethiopia and Uganda started diplomatic relations in 1979. In 1995 Ethiopia opened its consular office in Kampala and elevated into Embassy status in 1996.

