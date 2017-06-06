Ethiopia: National Football Hero Asegd Tesfaye Dies

The funeral of the former national team, St. George, Insurance and Coffee FC player Assegd Tesfaye took place at Sahlitemihret Church yesterday, Monday, in the presence of thousands of football fans.

Asegd died at the age of 46 on Saturday after collapsing in the shower room. He was in the shower room along with his friends who returned from the regular weekly football match at Kebele 17 arena around Bole Medhanialem.

"This was a tragic sudden death. He played football as usual with us. He was composed and joyful all through to the end. Even when we went to the shower room after completing the football match he was quite normal. After taking shower, he collapsed instantly. We rushed to take him to hospital but to no avail. That was the end of him. Later on we learnt that the cause of his death was heart problem," his close friend Samson Cheneke said right after his death on Saturday.

Those who saw him playing football in the 80s will remember him forever. He played football for a purpose. Playing football economically was his ideal. As one stadium goer puts it he played football with limited movement to get the target. Getting the net was his ulterior motive.

He brought new energy for the young footballers of his time. Calm, determined and in most cases sharp to carry out his mission. As a top striker he contributed his share to the promotion of the country's football.

Asegd first joined St. George after he came from Dire Dawa to Addis Ababa. His second team in Addis was Insurance. In his playing time Insurance were indeed impressive. Then he transferred to Coffee Football Club where he played until he retired.