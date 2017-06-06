Nigeria: Court Grants Bail to Ekweremadu's Whistle-Blower

An Abuja Upper Area Court, sitting in Gudu has granted bail in the sum of N500,000 to Ahmed Echoda, who was arraigned and remanded for allegedly giving false information to the Police about Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu's guest house.

The judge, Umar Kagarko in his ruling yesterday also ordered the 50-year old businessman to provide one surety, who must reside within the court's jurisdiction.

The defendant was arraigned on May 30 on a one-count charge, bordering on criminal conspiracy and giving false information to mislead a public servant, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Malik Taiwo, told the court that ýthe defendant and one Maiwada Adamu, now at large, had given false information to the Inspector General of Police, Special Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters, Abuja on May 26.

He added that the defendant said House No. 10, Ganges St., Maitama, Abuja, was being used for criminal activities, including storage of arms and ammunition.

The prosecutor said that after the police carried out diligence execution of the search warrant, no incriminating items were found. He said by so doing, the defendant misled the police, adding that the offences contravened Sections 97 and 140 of the Penal Code.

The case was adjourned to July 20 for hearing.