Liberia: Terrorism Creates Instability

The former Chairman of ECOWAS and Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf acknowledged that Terrorism has brought instability to sub-sahara Africa, causing death and destruction to many member states of the Economic Community of West Africa States.

"We can stem terrorism only if we strengthen intelligence capacity, improve information sharing and enhance coordination with the African Union and other regional organizations on the continent," the Liberian leader told the conference.

Madam Sirleaf spoke Sunday when she addressed the leaders and heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States.

She explained what started a few years ago as a dispute about autonomy in northern Mali, now spreading across the West African sub-region.

According to the Liberian leader, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria have all been victims of terrorist attacks and it was time for Ecowas leaders to look at the issue very critically.

In this regard, she acknowledged the gallant efforts of the Nigerian Government in degrading the capability of Boko Haram and support the spirited efforts of the Government of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire, together with other countries of the Lake Chad Region.

President Sirleaf's statement comes barely a month ago after shelling rocket fire on a United Nations camp in Mali's troubled town of Timbuktu which killed a member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Corporal Sheriff Ousma and wounded nine others.

Corporal Ousma was a signal officer assigned to the 23rd Infantry Brigade.

Along these lines, President Sirleaf called for efforts to consolidate peace and security in the region.

She informed the summit that although good progress has been made in the restructuring of the Community institutions, a consolidated efforts was needed to deal with the issue of terrorism.

She commended the Authority of Heads of State and Government for supporting reforms in all the Community institutions aimed at reducing operational and administrative costs, inefficiency and mismanagement of resources.

The former Chairperson emphasized that the reallocation of resources from administration to programs will improve services to our people.

She, however, used the occasion to commend, particularly the exceptional support and commitment made to this effort by the President of the Commission Mr. Marcel de Souza.

She noted that existing protocols and mechanisms - call for financing our Community through contribution of the Community levy by Member States, which is the principal means of meeting the operational costs of our institutions and responding to security emergencies such as those faced by our peacekeeping troops in Mali and Guinea Bissau.

She joined her colleagues in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the relief brought by his recent expressed commitment to continue Nigeria's support to the community levy.

Touching on regional integration, she said the road to regional integration is likely to be long and requires consistency especially where economies of several of our countries have progressed tremendously in the past years, but are now plagued by the sharp decline in commodity prices on the world market.

She noted that regional integration plans continue on course as a result of the Community's collective resolve to implement the Protocols on Free Movement of People and Goods, particularly the Common Internal Tariff (CET), the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

"Our community has achieved considerable progress in the last four decades, including harmonization of macroeconomic policies, trade integration, regional infrastructure, all resting on the pillars of peace and security, democracy and rule of law. We applaud the free movement of people throughout our sub-region as the greatest achievement of all, because it provides to our people the freedom of cross border movement, without having to stand in line for visas," she emphasized.

President Sirleaf said: "To reach our objective of total integration, we owe it to our people to make cross border trade and travel as easy as possible for our people by eliminating harassment and imposition of personal fees by those many border posts. We must recognize that most of our people who travel across borders for trade, seasonal work or family visits do so by road. Small business and migrant workers constitute the backbone of our economic development and integration. Commerce will greatly be enhanced if we have a seamless cross border movement."