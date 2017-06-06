6 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Gets 250 Nomination Complaints As Rulings Start Tuesday

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received 250 complaints over nomination clearance even as it is set to deliver its first rulings Tuesday.

Through its Twitter handle, the electoral body stated that it had published the cause list and dates for hearing the complaints.

The selected committee is hearing the disputes at the Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, and will sit through to June 13.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday cautioned against sideshows and urged politicians to fully cooperate so that judgments may be expedited.

He also urged politicians to fully cooperate so that judgments may be concluded speedily.

Chebukati further assured that the electoral commission is committed to ensuring a free and fair election in August.

At the start of the exercise, Chebukati identified what complaints qualified, making clear that they would restrict themselves to complaints relating to the nomination clearance exercise which concluded Friday and not party primaries.

Complaints relating to the party primaries were heard by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal; a distinction made on the advice of the courts to remedy an overlap of mandate that characterised the last General Election.

At the start of the exercise Monday, Chebukati specified that the Commission would limit itself to complaints related to contention over the qualification of those cleared to contest the August polls such as conviction for an electoral offence in the last General Election.

