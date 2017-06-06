Kenya: IEBC Sacks Procurement Boss Over Ballot Tender Delay

The electoral commission has fired its procurement director Lawy Aura, accusing him of incompetence that "made operations untenable" ahead of the August General Election.

Although the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released the details of his sacking on Tuesday morning, Chairman Wafula Chebukati, in a statement, said Mr Aura was fired on May 29.

Mr Aura was blamed for delays in procurement of ballot papers that will be used in the August 8 polls, which the electoral agency Monday morning said was being addressed.

ICT DIRECTOR AXED

Mr Aura was shown the door, just two days after a reported stormy meeting resolved to send the IEBC ICT Director James Muhati on a 30-day compulsory leave.

Mr Muhati was sent on compulsory leave on May 27 following accusations that he had refused to cooperate in an ongoing audit of the 19.74 million-people voter register.

On Mr Aura, Mr Chebukati said in the statement that the commission had noted with "deep concern" the growing anxiety with the ballot procurement "in particular the bidding process and ultimate selection of the supplier."

REDUCE DELAY

"The Commission on 29 May 2017 relieved the procurement director Lawy Aura of his duties necessitated by incompetence that has made operations untenable as we fast approach the General Election," Mr Chebukati said in a statement.

He went on: "We have noted with great concern the growing anxiety associated with the ballot procurement. The Commission is addressing the issue of the procurement of ballot material with utmost urgency."

Mr Chebukati said the commission was making "every effort in reducing the delay in the selection of the supplier and we will inform the nation of our options soon."

"We will continue to engage all political actors and in utmost good faith as we proceed with the procurement of the ballot material and other processes," the IEBC chairman concluded.