Liberia: 'Brumskine's Desperation'

Participants including heads of state at the just ended 51st Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) were seen murmuring when Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine 'breached' protocol during the signing ceremony of a declaration by Liberian political parties.

The political parties had earlier met at a two-day national forum organized by the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia in Monrovia to craft the declaration committing themselves to non-violent elections in October this year.

On Sunday during the summit, leaders of political parties were called to sign the declaration in the presence of heads of state of ECOWAS Authority.

The political leaders or chairpersons, who were present,got in a queue to sign the declaration.

Although Cllr. Brumskine was among the first group of political leaders, who queued to sign, but he delayed apparently to allow the others to go ahead and sign the document.

Those political leaders, who went ahead him only signed and returned to their respective seats while others left after signing.

According to our reporter, when Ambassador George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) signed, he met Cllr. Brumskine still waiting for others to sign.

Ambassador Weah then asked him, "Why are you waiting for everyone to sign before you sign? You want to be the last?"

Without waiting for answer to his question, Weah was heard saying 'that is how you will come last in the race."

Moment later, Cllr. Brumskine went and signed but surprisingly, instead of returning to his seat or leaving the hall, he moved to the high table and began shaking the hands of several presidents beginning with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

One foreign guest remarked: "What is he doing; he was not called to do so."

Some of the heads of state were seen nodding their heads in disbelief of the astute lawyer breaching protocol at an international forum tightened by security, especially with the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Several political opponents of Cllr. Brumskine were furious and remarked: "this guy is too desperate for power."

But others said the Liberty Party Standard Bearer was taking advantage of the opportunity to personally interact with the ECOWAS heads of state who will be his colleagues should he win the presidency.

Immediately after shaking their hands, Cllr. Brumskine 'disappeared' as journalists were looking out to interact with him.