Ghana: ICAG Holds 2017 Accountants' Conference

The president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Mr Christian Sottie, has urged Ghanaians to support president Akufo-Addo's call to wipe out illegal mining in Ghana.

Mr Sottie also called on accountants to assist the government to protect the public purse.

He was speaking at the opening of this year's accountant's conference which took place at the Volta regional capital, Ho, last week, on the theme: "Transforming of Ghana's economy @ 60".

In a key note address, the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, noted that the attainment of the 60th milestone by Ghana was an opportunity for the country to start doing things differently and in a better way.

Dr Letsa said discipline and the rule of law should be the watchword of the nation, adding that all the relevant legislation, policies and programmes should be effectively enforced and implemented.

He urged accountants to be at the forefront of championing the fight against corruption in both public and private sector and to make freedom and democracy the springboard for peace, order, and progress rather than for chaos.

Hon. Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho Central Constituency, in his remarks, noted that recent events had resulted in portraying a negative perception that tended to diminish the reputation of accountants in the eye of the public.

Mr Kpodo called for the interrogation and proper supervision of Audit work by chartered accountants while reminding chartered accountants of their duty to assist in enhancing the national revenue mobilization effort through tax education, tax liability determination and revenue collection.

He stressed the need for accountants to realize that they were finance managers with a duty to manage the finances of their institutions in a way that would increase the wealth of those institutions.

Furthermore, he said, accountants should improve on their communication capabilities as they were expected to explain accounting figures, principles, techniques and results to all stakeholders including management, government, shareholders, clients, potential investors, and the general public.

Mr Kpodo urged government to ensure that only qualified chartered and well-trained accountants were appointed to head finance departments in all public institutions.

Source: ISD