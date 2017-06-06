Ghana: CDD Engages Stakeholders in Aowin District for Development

press release

A Forum to discuss development challenges in the Aowin District has taken place at Aowin.

The one-day programme was organized by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD), a Civil Society Organization (CSO).

Discussions at the Forum focused on 5 selected sectors, namely education, health, employment agriculture and roads and infrastructure.

It is expected that issues discussed will be collated and shared among participants which included the Member of Parliament for the area, teachers, traders, driver unions, unit committee members and assembly members, among others, to serve as a guide towards efforts in promoting development in the constituency.

The forum formed part of efforts by the CDD, with support from the French Embassy, to promote development in 13 out of 26 constituencies in the western region.

In all, 97 challenges have been identified in the 5 selected sectors.

Delivering a speech at the opening of the Forum, the District Chief Executive for Aowin, Mr Samuel Adu-Gyamfi, noted that the development of any community, district, region and the country as a whole, depended largely on the positive impact and roles its citizens played.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi explained that the initiative by CDD-Ghana aimed to educate citizens about their roles as well as assess the performance of district assemblies in order to help promote and ensure transparency and accountability in Ghana's governance system.

He said it was incumbent on stakeholders in the communities such as unit committee members, assembly members, Nananom and religious leaders to prioritize the needs and challenges facing the communities and present them to be infused into assembly's medium term development plan and the appropriate budget provided for them.

In his remarks, Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, Senior Program Officer, CCD-Ghana, said the interface engagement for the MP and his constituents was aimed to bridge the communication gap among stakeholders and engender discussions around development challenges in the constituency with the aim of designing appropriate intervention measures to deal with them.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Aowin, Matthias Kwame Ntow, said the major challenges facing the district could only be tackled when all the stakeholders worked in collaboration with the District Assembly.

CDD-Ghana is a non-governmental, non-profit governance and democracy think-tank dedicated to the promotion of good governance, democracy and economic openness in Ghana and Africa.

Established almost two decades ago, CDD-Ghana has special interest in human rights, economic development, equal justice, voice for citizens, elections credibility and the protection of the public purse among others.

Source: ISD (Wise Zah)