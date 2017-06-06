6 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why I'm Not Afraid of Talking - Al-Mustapha

By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has said that he is not afraid of talking because he is innocent.

Al-Mustapha spoke at Lafia Hotel, Ibadan, at the weekend, shortly after he delivered the Third South West Annual Lecture entitled 'Developing Leadership Abilities in Youths,' organised by the Asorodayo Youth Heritage Organisation.

He said his ordeal was orchestrated by 'Big Men in Nigeria', who he said were all out to conceal a secret tape on the death of Chief Moshood Abiola, the supposed winner of June 12, 1993 election.

He said Sergeant Barnabas Jabila Mshiela, also known as Sergeant Rogers, had confessed in court that he was paid to implicate him in the death of Abiola in 1998.

