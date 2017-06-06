West Africa: MRU Countries Launch Power Project

The Mano River Union (MRU) countries of Liberia, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone have launched an interconnection project to begin the physical construction of the 1,303 kilometre transmission line and sub-stations in member states.

Earlier, authorities of the TRANSCO-CLSG informed the Mano River Union leaders that six out of nine contracts for the transmission line and sub-stations have been signed, paving the way for full commencement of the project.

The multi-million dollar energy project financed by the World Bank, African Development Bank, Kuwaiti Fund and European Investment Bank, will expand electricity in the Mano River Union and by extension the sub-region.

"This is our project and we have to appreciate all those who made it a success. At the end of this project, the people in the four countries will see electricity very cheap. And I am happy that they are already providing jobs for people of our member countries," President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

She said the power project will also promote cross-border electricity that will have direct link with the West Africa Power Pool (WAPP), which is a cooperation of the national electricity companies of West Africa under the auspices of ECOWAS.

Earlier, the General Manager of TRASCO-SLSG, Mr. Mohammed Sheriff, said the project, which comprises 11 substations, will be the biggest project that will provide affordable energy interconnectivity to the MRU basin.

He said the project comprises the construction of 1,411 km of high voltage transmission lines, as well as the extension of the existing high voltage sub-stations in Mahn, Ivory Coast, Sanniquellie, Buchanan and Monrovia in Liberia; Nzerekore and Linsan in Guinea and Bumbuna in Sierra Leone.

The project is considered critical for the reconstruction efforts currently underway in post-conflict countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and the forest region of Guinea.

"Interconnecting these countries with Cote d'Ivoire would allow mutually beneficial power exchanges and reliable electricity supply necessary for economic and consolidation of peace," he noted.

The Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone interconnection project is one of the major sub-programs aimed at integrating the four post-conflict countries into the same regional electricity market by a high capacity interconnection from Cote d'Ivoire to Guinea through Sierra Leone and Liberia.