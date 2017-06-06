5 June 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

West Africa: Pres. Sirleaf Upbeat About Liberia's Role in Ecowas

By Prince S. Nagbe

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has said the hosting of the 51st Ordinary Summit of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government by Liberia marks a turning point in the country's post-conflict recovery and reconstruction.

The Liberian leader noted that the people of Liberia are honored by the presence of the Heads of State and government from the 15 ECOWAS Member States and other dignitaries, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini.

Welcoming her colleagues to the Summit at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County on Sunday, President Sirleaf said Liberia has not hosted a summit of such magnitude since the convening of the 16th Summit of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1979.

"We can recall today the pivotal role of ECOWAS in the restoration of peace following the protracted civil crisis in Liberia; many ECOWAS citizens made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives for the uninterrupted peace which we continue to enjoy,", President Sirleaf noted.

She explained that ECOWAS continues to promote peace amidst challenges linked to the spread of terrorism, stressing, "We must work in concert across borders and oceans to end this threat."

According to the Liberian leader, terrorist attacks are engendering instability in a number of ECOWAS member states; a situation which, she noted, constitutes a growing threat for all its member states, with the most recent being the attack perpetrated against the people of Niger resulting in the loss of lives.

The Liberian leader then welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for honoring the invitation of the 50th Session of the ECOWAS Authority, noting, "Your presence underscores the historic nature of this gathering and is highly appreciated."

She also welcomed the Vice President of the European Union Commission, who was also attending a meeting of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for the first time.

President Sirleaf also gave authorities of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations special recognition for the smooth working relations that exist between ECOWAS and them, although they are always represented at meetings of the Authority.

