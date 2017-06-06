South Africa: Champions Trophy 2017 - Understated Amla Steals the Show in Convincing Opening Win

analysis

Hashim Amla's ode to the art of rotating the strike was the perfect antidote to the high-scoring floods of the modern-day game. That he is one of the record setters in the format is a sweet relief for those who still cherish the fine battle between bat and ball. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

At times on Saturday it felt as if South Africa was launching a lone protest to the high-scoring malarkey that has come to dominate limited-overs cricket in recent years.

Not scoring over 300 and going at under 4.00 runs an over in the first 10 overs is almost unheard of in the modern era. But yet, that was all South Africa needed to script a 96-run win over Sri Lanka in their opening Champions Trophy fixture at The Oval on Saturday.

While South Africa's batting innings might have lacked the razzmatazz that most fans expect these days, it was more than made up for by Hashim Amla, masterful as he is, paying the perfect ode to the forgotten art of rotating the strike. Fifty-four of his runs came in singles and even if his moderate strike-rate of 89.56 sometimes felt much slower than that, it was exactly what...