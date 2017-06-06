Liberia: Arrest Rep. Waylee Now - Child Advocate Sends Caveat

Amidst mounting calls for an investigation into allegations of the rape of a 13-year old by Grand Gedeh County District #2 lawmaker Morias Waylee, child rights advocate Abraham Keita has called on the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to immediately arrest the lawmaker to have his day in court.

Keita's comments come in the wake of media reports which quote the 13 years old rape victim as saying her parents instructed her not to speak on the matter.

In an exclusive conversation with the Capitol Times yesterday, Keita said it is incumbent upon authorities of the Ministry of Justice to take cue from the confession of the victim and ensure that the lawmaker is arrested and face the law.

"It is about time he be arrested. It is a shame that the lawmaker is still around and nothing has been done," Keita averred.

"We want the government to retain its integrity, and ensure that the fight against rape is successful; we must arrest, investigate, and prosecute. Because while we were still engaged to ensure that Representative Waylee goes through the judicial system, we were told about similar rape case involving a 4 years old child in Grand Kru, and a man from Lofa County. They have all been arrested on the basis of allegations," he said.

Keita said media reports indicate that the rape victim has broken silence on the matter, admitting that she was raped and impregnated, and that her parents especially her mother said she should remain quiet.

"When we write laws and institute legislations, we must implement them. It seems as if the fight against rape is a selective fight and as long as we continue to thread this path, mother Liberia will never transform. We must have a situation where the state is greater than individuals," he cautioned.

In order for Liberia to move forward, Keita said the rights of its children must be respected and that passion must come from the fact that we have bred a society where people who are considered elite are given preferential treatment while the impoverished masses are abandoned.

"I am particularly passionate about this case because I am a victim of violence too; I lost my father to the fourteen years civil crisis, so it pains me whenever I see children being victims of violence especially sexual violence. This is something that ruins a child's life," Keita lamented.