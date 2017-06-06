6 June 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: GOL Suppressing Private Schools - Principal Alarms

The president of the Paynesville Principals Association (PPA) has alarmed that the Government of Liberia is seriously suppressing private schools, despite the fact that those institutions are vigorously helping to improve the education sector of the country.

Reverend K. Zubah Kollie, Sr. revealed that the national government intentionally took off private schools from subsidy, except for few that have people with connection with government hierarchy.

According to him, private schools have been suppressed by the action of a government which promised to take the nation education sector from mess to best in order to provide quality education for Liberians, but has failed to subsidize the private institutions.

The Messiah Mission Institute Principal indicated that there is no need for government bias in providing financial support to private learning institutions that are closely working with the Ministry of Education to positively change the dimension of the education system in Liberia and give the nation a better image.

"Government is not doing well for the private schools, they are suppressing us. We are helping this government to educate Liberians and also to improve the educational sector of our country, but the government is not giving subsidy to private schools except few," he said.

He made the statement at the official launch of the Electronic Library (E-Library) in the Wood CAMP Community by Action Now in collaboration with Camp Peace-Liberia.

However, Rev. Kollie frowned on Liberian politicians who criticize the government of Liberia about the downward trend of the educational sector of Liberia, but are yet to provide remedy on how the sector can be improved.

Meanwhile, the Liberian educator has called on parents to work closely with school administrations and stop bribing instructors in order to pass their kids to the next class if the education sector must be improved.

He then commended the executives of Action Now for being the first to launch the E-Library in Wood Camp Community that covered the entire District #3, Montserrado County, adding that the gesture will afford students and teachers an enabling environment.

