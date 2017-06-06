Liberia: NEC Trains Voter Roll Verification Exhibition Staff in Bong

The National Elections Commission (NEC) offices in Bong County are carrying out massive preparations for the Exhibition of the Provisional Voter Roll.

The NEC has set June 12-17 as the period for exhibition of the provisional voter roll.

NEC Bong County senior Magistrates Barsee Kpaingbah and Daniel Newland said about 500 hundred election workers, including exhibition officers and clerks are being trained in the county.

Kpaingbah and Newland named others being trained as Gender Mobilizers and Civic Education Officers.

They said the training is intended to ensure efficiency among NEC staff during the exhibition.

The NEC officials said the voter exhibition is crucial to the October elections and called on all those who obtained cards during the voter registration process to turnout at the various centers to verify their information.

The two NEC magistrates said as part of the commission's guidelines, those having problems with their records after the final voter roll update will not be allowed to vote on October 10.

Bong County registered 212,663 eligible voters during the nationwide voter registration early this year.

Bong County has 181 centers with 86 under the NEC office in Gbarnga which has oversight for Jorquelleh Districts 1 & 2, Kpaii, Kokoyah, Boisen, Togbalee, Zota, and Panta districts, while there are 95 centers under the NEC office in Totota with oversight for Suakoko, Salala, Sanoyea and Fuamah districts.