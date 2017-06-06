South Africa: Vermeulen, De Allende Ruled Out of First Test

Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende have been ruled out of the first Test against France in Pretoria on Saturday.

The news was confirmed by SA Rugby on Monday, who said that both players would not be considered because of injury.

Vermeulen played for Toulon in Sunday's French Top 14 final when they lost to Clermont, and he is only expected to join up with the Boks from Tuesday.

The Boks last week called up Sharks loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez to their squad as cover for Vermeulen.

The hard-running De Allende has just returned to the Stormers fold after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of most of this year's Super Rugby season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Mapoe is also doubtful.

Mapoe was a late call-up to the Bok squad when he replaced injured Sharks midfielder Lukhanyo Am.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

