South Africa: Coetzee Eyeing Handre Pollard Return

The Springboks have only one specialist flyhalf in their squad for the France series in the form of Elton Jantjies , but coach Allister Coetzee is not overly worried.

The 2017 international series starts with three Tests against France in Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg, and while options at No 10 are limited, Coetzee believes that he has adequate cover in the form of Frans Steyn.

Jantjies will start at flyhalf on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld, but Coetzee confirmed on Monday that Steyn would be the back-up.

The coach said that Steyn possesses all of the right qualities to play at flyhalf - goal kicking, kicking out of hand, good distribution and strength - and added that Steyn's experience at No 12 made him a player who had a "great understanding" of how to run at flyhalf.

Coetzee then confirmed that Handre Pollard, who has missed the majority of Super Rugby with an ankle injury, was also on the road to recovery.

"Handre Pollard has been given permission to play in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, if not this weekend then next weekend ... he's on his way back now as well," Coetzee said.

Pollard had initially hoped to be fit for the France series, but he did not recover in time.

The Blue Bulls take on the Valke in the SuperSport Challenge in Kempton Park this Friday and host the Golden Lions on June 23.

