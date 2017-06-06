5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coetzee Hints At All-SA Based Side to Face France

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Springboks could field an all South African based side in the first Test against France at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

With an injury ruling out loose forward Duane Vermeulen and scrumhalf Francois Hougaard only joining the team on Monday from Worcester Warriors, Coetzee said he might in all likelihood select a local-based team starting line-up against the powerful French.

Vermeulen suffered a shoulder injury in the Top 14 final on Sunday while playing for Clermont while Hougaard's arrival just a week prior to the Test match is also not ideal.Centres Lionel Mapoe and Damian de Allende have also been ruled out of the first Test. Mapoe is in the final stages of recovery from a hamstring injury while De Allende is still recovering from the quad contusion he sustained while playing for the Stormers in the last round of Super Rugby action.Vermeulen's injury is a particularly big blow for the Boks according to Coetzee."Duane will still join us on Tuesday and our team doctor will then assess him further, while he may also see a specialist to determine the severity of the injury," said Coetzee.

"He is a world-class player and his injury is a blow not only because of his experience, but also because of his knowledge of playing with the French players. Having said that, our training has been good and I am happy with the progress and the attitude of the players at our camps," said Coetzee.

Kick off at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday is at 17:00

Source: Sport24

South Africa

allAfrica Under the Weather - Office Due to Close for #CapeStorm

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.