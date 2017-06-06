South Africa: Open Letter to All the Good People in SoEs - Righting Wrongs Will Be Rewarding

analysis

Time and hard work will be required to rebuild our once proud SoEs and return efficiency to the many government departments that Madiba set in place at the advent of our new democracy.

Dear Employees of State Owned Entities,

This is both an open letter and a plea to all the good, honest people who work hard and diligently throughout all levels within the many tainted State-Owned Entities (SoE) and State Departments in South Africa. We know it is not easy and discouraging to work for an organisation or department who's results or leadership conduct makes headline news, month after month, for all the wrong reasons.

Work - if one is lucky to have a job - is a place where we spend most of our waking time. It's a place where motivation and pride is essential for productivity, quality of output and growth. Most people are honest, hard-working and want to do their best. They yearn to learn, to develop and rise through the ranks. But given the choice, people generally do not enjoy working for brands and organisations that are steeped in a dismal or declining reputation.

Brands on their own do not degrade or become trashed on...