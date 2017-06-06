Gambia: 9 Chinese Doctors Arrive in Gambia

In order to strengthen the bilateral relationship between The Gambia and the People's Republic of China, the country on Friday received nine medical doctors from China.

Speaking to the press, His Excellency Zhang Jiming, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to The Gambia said, sending Chinese medical teams to developing countries has become a tradition since 1953, revealing that China has been sending more than 20,000 medical teams to developing countries.

He informed the press that this bilateral agreement signed between the Gambian and Chinese governments is a two-year programme. He disclosed that between 1976 to 1995, the Chinese government sent a total of 180 Chinese doctors to The Gambia, noting that this is another important outcome of their bilateral cooperation.

"Although this is the first Chinese medical team coming here since we resumed diplomatic relations last year," he said, adding that this team is the 16th Chinese medical team to have visited The Gambia.

Ambassador Jiming assured that his team would do a lot more for the country and her people, noting that they would teach medical students, assess the needs and advance on them. He said they would help with medications and carrying out medical functions.

For his part, the team leader of the Chinese Medical Team, who is a gynecologist Dr. Liu Guipeng, expressed delight to be in such a beautiful land. According to him, they are messengers of peace, and they are here to make friends with Gambians.

He further informed the press that they have specialized doctors in pediatric, autopedic, ICU and gynecology, while assuring that in future they would send more doctors to The Gambia.

The minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Saffie Lowe-Ceesay said; "we are very happy because the Chinese Technical Assistance used to be here, most of the constructions of our health facilities are done by the Chinese especially the one in Bansang and Kudang."

She therefore, expressed hope that the Chinese doctors would help in capacity building of their doctors because they are specialized. "I want the Gambian doctors to welcome our guests as brothers because they are here to assist and ensure improvement in our health sectors," she urged.