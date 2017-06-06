Nigeria: Save Us From Masqueraders Attack, Muslim Body Begs IG

Ado Ekiti — The umbrella body of Muslims in the country, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has pleaded with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to protect the lives and properties of Muslims in Ekiti state , especially, those in Ikun Ekiti from masquerades attack.

The plea followed last week Tuesday attack of Muslims in Ikun Ekiti, in Moba council area by masqueraders during which five persons were seriously injured.

The attack was carried out when the Muslims had gathered in Ansarudeen Central Mosque to observe the Maghrib prayer after breaking their Ramadan fast.

The attackers also smashed the windscreen and destroyed two cars parked at the entrance of the mosque with axe and stones.

It was learnt that the masqueraders were irked that the Muslims had the effrontery to call for prayers when they were still celebrating their Egungun festival.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, the islamic body warned that it might not be able to hold down the Muslims from defending themselves if nothing was done by the necessary organs of government.

The NSCIA President in Ekiti, Alhaji Yakub Sanni, who spoke with journalists, accused the Ekiti Police Command of not acting on a petition submitted on the attack adding that the Masqueraders had earlier attacked the same mosque and the worshippers in 2013.

He added, "It has, therefore, become a routine action of these masquerade worshippers to attack Muslims and their mosque in Ikun-Ekiti in the name of celebrating their Egungun festival. It took the intervention of the State Government in 2013 to avert what could have snowballed to a full blown crisis.

"In the same vein, we hereby call on Governor Ayodele Fayose, in his pragmatic manner, to step into this matter and call the Onikun of Ikun, Oba David Olusola, and his lieutenants to order."

The NSCIA also urged the IG to "immediately direct the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, to arrest and prosecute all the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

"The leadership of the NSCIA may not be able hold down the Muslims from defending themselves if nothing is done by the necessary organs of government," he said.

The acting Imam of the attacked mosque, Alhaji Abdul-Rasak Abubakar-Bello, was rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, where he received stitches on his head.

Bello had accused the Divisional Police Office of snubbing distress calls made to him by the Muslim community as he refused to send his men there.

The Muslim also community accused the traditional ruler of the town, Oba David Olusola, of supervising the attack on them.