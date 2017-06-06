Gambia: Fortune FC Slash Lions of Banjul to Join Banjul Utd in GFF 1st Division

Fortune beat Lions of Banjul 4-2 on penalties, after a goalless draw in regulation time in the play-off final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to join Banjul in The Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league next season.

Fortune beat BK Milan 2-1 in the semifinal prior to their play-off final clash with Lions of Banjul, who thrashed Wallidan 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Both sides could not find the back of the net and this pushed the game to a penalty shootout, which ended 4-2 in favour of Fortune FC.

Fortune will now join Banjul United in The Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league next season having clinched the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division league tittle.

Lions of Banjul will be plying their trade in the second tier after losing to Fortune FC in the play-off final.