6 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Fortune FC Slash Lions of Banjul to Join Banjul Utd in GFF 1st Division

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Fortune beat Lions of Banjul 4-2 on penalties, after a goalless draw in regulation time in the play-off final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to join Banjul in The Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league next season.

Fortune beat BK Milan 2-1 in the semifinal prior to their play-off final clash with Lions of Banjul, who thrashed Wallidan 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Both sides could not find the back of the net and this pushed the game to a penalty shootout, which ended 4-2 in favour of Fortune FC.

Fortune will now join Banjul United in The Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league next season having clinched the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division league tittle.

Lions of Banjul will be plying their trade in the second tier after losing to Fortune FC in the play-off final.

Gambia

Gambia Committed to Ending Open-Defecation

The Director of Health Promotion and Education Unit at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Modou Njai, has said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.