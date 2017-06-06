6 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Gcci President Calls for Tax Review

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sanna Camara

The president of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has said there is a need for the new government to review the numerous taxes on businesses, noting that high taxation is inimical to private sector growth.

In an interview with this paper, Muhamad Jagana said among the taxes that need urgent review by government is the payroll tax.

"This will make it possible for people to have more disposable incomes, spend more money on their lives, improve their quality of living and also help to gel the economy," he said, adding that reviewing the payroll tax would help those at the lower bracket of the tax regime to have more disposable incomes.

Statistics shows that a high percentage of Gambia's tax revenue comes from a small group of businesses and that is the formal economic sector.

"There is a lot of informal tax system that needs to be formalise," Jagana affirmed, saying that the tax base of the economy needs to be expanded and be lessened.

Gambia's president had admitted to business operators at a national business awards dinner on 12 May that his government "inherited a lot of challenges". Key among the challenges, he said, are poor energy sector, high tax burden and low investment in the productive sectors of the economy.

"We all remember the difficult environment under which the business community, public enterprises and by extension all Gambians were living under," President Barrow said.

On 16 May, President Barrow met a group of French business community in Banjul who wish to explore possibilities to invest in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables processing and marketing, shipping, fisheries, and cement industry.

According to the GCCI president, this is a welcomed development for businesses to come and forge partnerships with local firms.

Mr Jagana said: "However, if we have a policy whereby foreign investors are required to partner with local businesses, it will strengthen indigenous Gambian businesses, allow them to have more experience, and develop skills in those particular businesses. So in case your partner wants to fold up business, you can take ownership and make it your own."

Jagana argued that in order for indigenous businesses to grow in any country, they need to attract larger investments that would create jobs thereby expanding the tax base.

Gambia

Gambia Committed to Ending Open-Defecation

The Director of Health Promotion and Education Unit at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Modou Njai, has said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.