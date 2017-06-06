6 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Lamin King Colley's Junior Tourney Heats Up

By Lamin Darboe

Njies FC have defeated Fortune FC 1-0 in group B of the ongoing Lamin King Colley's junior football tournament played at the Comium Park opposite Gunjur Car Park on Saturday.

Njies FC and Fortune FC both came into the game with a maximum three points after beating New Town FC in their opening fixtures prior to Saturday's clash for top spot in group B.

Njies FC snatched the vital three points, and top spot group B, with 6 points after Abdou Saine netted the only goal in the match after the interval.

Fortune FC finished in group B with 3 points despite losing to Njies FC in their final group game.

Elsewhere, on Friday Young Boys came from one nil down to draw 2-2 in their final group A fixture after losing their two opening matches.

The quarterfinal is set for this weekend. On Saturday 10 June 2017; Global FC will clash Fortune FC.

On Sunday 11 June 2017, Njies FC will rub shoulders with Gunjur Project FC in the second quarterfinal.

On Saturday 17 June 2017, Halifax FC will meet Young Star FC in the third quarterfinal.

On Sunday 18 2017, Redson FC will take on Kaku United in the fourth quarterfinal.

All quarterfinal matches are set to kick off at 4pm.

