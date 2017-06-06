Ethiopia: The Humanitarian Situation in Ethiopia

analysis

This past month we have met countless women and children in the Somali region of Ethiopia who have made astonishing efforts to combat the debilitating drought that is afflicting the area. We saw families displaying incredible strength and resourcefulness. What we didn't see was a humanitarian catastrophe like the ones that happened in generations past, because the progress made by these families mirrors that made by Ethiopia in response to food insecurity and drought over the last two decades. Ethiopia now has both the determination and the ability to help its people cope better with a disaster. By OMAR ABDI and RAMIRO ARMANDO DE OLIVERIA LOPES DA SILVA.

And yet as we saw firsthand, Ethiopia's much celebrated development progress could be at risk in the wake of these successive droughts.

Over the last 20 years, the Government of Ethiopia and the international community joined efforts to improve conditions for millions and millions of Ethiopians. Today a concerted and urgent response is required if these families are to avoid a humanitarian crisis, a quarter of a century later.

In 2016, Ethiopia's highlands were battered by drought amid the worst El Nino in generations, but managed to avoid a major catastrophe through...