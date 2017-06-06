Southern Africa: SADC Wrap - Lesotho Votes and Dos Santos Returns

analysis

From across southern Africa - KRISTEN VAN SCHIE brings you a weekly round-up of news making regional waves.

For the third time in five years, Lesotho headed to the polls on Saturday to pick a new government after Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's ruling coalition collapsed.

His chief rival, former Prime Minister Tom Thabane, had no reservations about the outcome.

"We are going to win this election, if it is free and fair," he told AFP.

Even so, Thabane is likely to rely on the same web of delicate alliances that brought Mosisili to power in 2015 - despite his Democratic Congress winning fewer seats than Thabane's All Basotho Congress.

"A coalition is the most likely outcome, but it is unlikely to be a successful one," analyst Charles Fogelman told AFP. "Both of the previous coalitions have collapsed under the weight of succession and power battles, and it is hard to imagine future coalitions not doing the same."

The election marks the latest event in the roller coaster ride that is Lesotho politics, set off by a 2014 army-led quasi-coup that sent then-Prime Minister Thabane fleeing across the border into South Africa.

How the army will react to the results of...