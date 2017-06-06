Nigeria: AfDB Gives Borehole Repair Tools to 1,000 Yobe Communities

Damaturu — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has distributed hand pump repair tools for the maintenance of over 1,641 boreholes provided to 1,000 communities across Yobe State.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony in Damaturu, the Programme Manager, Engr Haruna Chalimno, said the tools were intended to support the communities in sustaining the boreholes for maximum benefits after the programme had trained people from the various communities to maintain the facilities.

"During the training, we emphasized on community ownership of the facilities and how they can carry out minor repairs to avoid relying on government," he said.

Flagging off the distribution, the Yobe State Commissioner of Water Resources, Engr Surajo Wakil, said the state government had been consistent in the payment of counterpart funds to the AfDB because of the utmost priority it accorded to water supply and sanitation, adding that the Governor Ibrahim Gaidam administration had improved water supply from 46 to 76 per cent coverage in all rural communities.