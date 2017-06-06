6 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Anambra Monarch Joins Governorship Race

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The traditional ruler of Awka-Etiti in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Chukwuma Angus Ojukwu, has declared his intention to contest the November 18, 2017, governorship election in Anambra State.

The royal father, who declared his ambition on the platform of Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), said the visionless leadership of the incumbent governor informed his decision to run for the exalted seat in the state.

Igwe Ojukwu, who is the immediate past Assistant National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said if elected under MPPP, he would sustain the tempo of sound security in Anambra and go further to improve on it.

