Liberia: Alexander Cummings Not Perturbed By Code of Conduct

Monrovia — The standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress says he is not perturbed by the code of conduct, terming it as a propaganda tool by his opponents.

The code of conduct is becoming quite thorny for many politicians including Dr. Mill Jones who has vowed that he shall remain a candidate in the elections.

Cummings has been dogged by the residency clause in the constitution and his appointment to the board of the Booker Washington Institute.

Cummings told a public gathering Monday that the law is propaganda tool and would in no way hamper his qualification for the presidency.

"The Code of Conduct will not be an issue - it will not affect me."

"I like for you to read the Code of Conduct. And if you read the Code of Conduct, you will know that it would not impact me at all."

"It is just propaganda," Cumming stressed.

He said he believes he has not contravened the laws of Liberia for which he should be banned from contesting the presidency.

According to him, the document is propaganda machinery crafted to draw the attention of the electorates from building interests in aspirants whom they viewed as viable potentials for the office of presidency.

Addressing supporters at the Old Road community, he registered that all provisions within the Code of Conduct do not affect him, noting that he has met the requisite qualification to contest the Liberian presidency.

"The good news is that, we will be filing to the National Elections Commission at the end of June, so in less than a month we will be on the ballot, so it will answer that question."

"And you will see for yourself what I'm talking about," Cummings asserted.

The ANC Political leader noted that the prevailing rate of prostitution amongst women in the country would be reduced only if they are empowered.

"The way we can stop and reduce prostitution is to make sure we give our women training and jobs so that they cannot get involved in prostitution."

"So that they cannot depend on men," Cummings registered.

He indicated that Liberian women could also be able to make money for themselves if they are assisted financially to make businesses as well get skill trainings.