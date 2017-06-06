Liberia: 'Bring Back Electricity to Bomi County' - Health Practitioners

Tubmanburg — Fear is gripping nurses working at the government hospital in Bomi County due to lack of electricity in the nurses camp.

The nurses have reportedly complained to management of the hospital about the lack of electricity in their camp.

It is reported that the nurses' camp was cut-off since last September. Since then there has not been any reconnection and the nurses there are sleeping in darkness.

The nurses said they are afraid living in the camp due to the lack of electricity in their homes.

They also told FrontPageAfrica that since a shooting incident in a little town behind the hospital, they have been gripped with fear.

The nurses who spoke on anonymity for fear of losing their jobs explained that the wires connecting houses in the camp were stolen by unknown persons.

"We are living in fear in the camp, since our current went off last year we have no electricity here and you know this place is in the bush and very fearful. If there is no electricity, anything can happen to anybody here," one nurse explained.

Another nurse at the camp explained that whenever they (nurses) want to engage stakeholders of Bomi County including Representative aspirant Edwin Snowe, the management will always say they can handle the situation.

"We're suffering in the camp, we sleep in darkness in this bush here and our management is not telling us anything of bringing back electricity," she noted.

Shooting in Bomi

Nurses occupying hospital facilities in Bomi also expressed a fear of living in the camp since a shooting incident in a small town behind the camp.

"Two weeks ago there was a heavy shooting in the small town behind us and the Police came in only on that night but after that, there has been no Police presence in our camp, so, we are living in fear due to the lack of security and light."

The nurses have however disclosed a planned demonstration if authorities of the hospital refuse to restore electricity to the camp.

"We will stage a go slow action by not going to work if our bosses refuse to restore electricity in our camp and we will not relent in taking our action," a nurse expressed in anger.

"For me, I am afraid to talk and I hope all of these things we telling, you will not call our names before we be in problem but it is the true we tell you and nothing lie in what we telling you here.

"As you can see, look over there, the new pole you see there was planted by them but they are not telling us when they bringing light," another nurse noted.

The County Health Officer of Bomi County, Dr. Philip Sahr confirmed to FrontPage Africa the nurses' claims of lack of electricity.

He also confirmed a shooting incident behind the nurses' camp but said the shooting incident is now old news, saying the incident happened a fortnight ago.

He disclosed that the hospital authority is lobbying with partners to restore electricity in the camp.

Dr. Sahrr noted there is no fear on the camp as being insinuated by some of the nurses. He, however, called on the nurses to be calmed as efforts are underway to restore electricity on the camp.

"I myself sleep in darkness - thieves took advantage of the situation and stole all of the wires from the homes of the nurses."

"Right now as we speak, there are poles being planted and we are trying our best to buy cables to reconnect our nurses," he told the FPA.

Dr. Sahr noted that budgetary constraint has been the cause for the delay of restoring electricity to the camp.