Liberia: Saints - Friskies Alumni Association New National Leadership Begins Work

Washington DC — Saints Friskies Alumni Association (SFAA), an organization comprised of graduates and former students of St. Teresa's Convent (STC) and St. Patrick's High School (SPHS), installed their new national officers during SFAA's 23rd National Convention in Washington DC on May 27, 2017.

The new national officers installed are: S. Jaitoh Koffa Jr. - President, Doris M. Minikon - Vice President

Charles E. Cooper III - Treasurer, Sam Glover - Secretary, Editus Addy - Parliamentarian, Enid-Mai Jones - Member of the Board, Barbara Badio - Member of the Board and Edmund Neblette - Member of the Board

Speaking to the new president, Mr. Koffa noted that he has a very ambitious agenda for the next 3 years.

It involves increasing the frequency of support for St. Teresa's Convent, re-evaluating the prospect of re-opening St. Patrick's High School, tapping alternative funding sources, establishing community partnerships, securing corporate sponsorships and reactivating local chapters both in Monrovia and the United States.

Stressing that SFAA must live up to its purpose he plans to use a combination of technology and old-fashioned relationship-building to carry out his agenda.

"When the essential question is asked, I want to be able to say what we have done and are doing to support the children of St. Teresa's Convent, and what significant effort we have made in our attempt to reopen St. Patrick's High School", said Mr. Koffa.

Mr. Koffa is beginning his administration by conducting a needs assessment at St. Teresa's Convent.

He has asked Mrs. Natu Youh Strathy, a 1981 graduate of STC, to carry out this task while she is visiting Liberia in June for her charity work in Liberia.

She will report her findings to Mr. Koffa when she returns to the USA. He will also be making an introductory call to Sister Evelina De Guglielmo, Principal of St. Teresa's Convent.

SFAA National President indicated that another significant challenge facing the organization is the re-opening of St. Patrick's High School. In order to determine a way forward, Mr. Koffa plans to meet with the trustees of St. Patrick's Endowment Fund (SPEF), and establish a line of communication with the Archdiocese in Monrovia.

"My goal is to evaluate how realistic the prospect of re-opening St. Patrick's is, and my hope is, someday we will have students walking through the halls of St. Patrick's again," said Mr. Koffa.