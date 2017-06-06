Liberia: Obaa Girls, Citizens United Renew Call for NEC Boss Resignation

Monrovia — Obaa Girls in collaboration with Citizens United to Protect and Uphold the Constitution of Liberia has made renewed calls for the Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome George Korkoyah, to resign.

It can be recalled that a few weeks ago the group, headed by Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh, launched a public awareness campaign calling for the resignation of NEC Chairman in respect of Constitutional provisions that bar the participation of non-Liberians in our national political processes.

In a statement issued during the launch of the campaign, the group declared that the current Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, by his naturalization as a citizen of the United States of America on December 21, 2007, is legally incompetent and legally unfit to preside over the conduct of national elections in Liberia.

Despite the pressure mounted on the NEC boss by the civil society group and other Liberians including veteran politician Dr. Togba Nah Tipoteh, Cllr. Korkoyah continues to head the institution.

In an effort to draw the attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the international community, the group issued a press statement recently in which it called on the regional bloc to intervene in the process.

"Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, we of Obaa Girls/Citizens United to Uphold and Protect the Constitution sound out a special call to the ECOWAS leadership, its Council of Wise Men as well as its early warning mechanisms, to pay attention to ongoing developments in the Liberian electoral process.

We call on the Chairman of ECOWAS, her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to do all within her power to keep at bay those who, motivated by greed, deliberately encourage the setting of bad and dangerous precedents which do not augur well for long term peace and stability in Liberia," the groups avowed.

The civil society organization noted that as President, Madam Sirleaf has the obligation to ensure that the Constitution and laws of the Republic are accorded due respect by all and sundry living within the borders of Liberia because "in the final analysis she must take responsibility"y for the success or failure of this 12-year democratic experiment.

It extolled ECOWAS for its immense contribution to the peace and stated that the 51st ECOWAS Summit in Liberia is a testament to the organization's enduring legacy in Liberia.

"Your presence in our country now is also testament to the enduring legacy of ECOWAS/ECOMOG without whose enormous sacrifices, both in lives and material contributions, made to the restoration of peace in Liberia.

This convergence of ECOWAS leaders here today would not have been possible, neither would we have had the opportunity, as Liberians, to elect for the first time ever in our 170 year history, a female as President of this great country," the group said.

The group further disclosed that its signature campaign, to ensure the resignation or dismissal of Cllr. Korkoyah is proceeding well and has collected a total of 5000 signatures; and expressed hope that on attaining the 10,000 mark, it shall present same to the National Legislature.

"Our campaign is pleased to welcome aboard, Margibi County Senior Senator Oscar Cooper who has assured this campaign of his unflinching support to ensure the resignation or dismissal of an illegal alien as head of NEC and his replacement by a qualified and competent Liberian of proven integrity," the group averred.

We thank the public and all well-meaning Liberians including the media, for the tremendous support and encouragement to this campaign to strive for justice and equality in our land, our beloved Liberia.

Fellow Liberians the "Obaa Girls/Citizens United to Uphold and Protect the Constitution" Campaign is a call to unity, a call to defend our founding core values of freedom, justice, equality and respect for the rule of law. Even our national Anthem is a call to unity and reminds us that, "In union strong success is sure we cannot fail."