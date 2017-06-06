West Africa: Ecowas Commission President Commends President Sirleaf for Her Leadership

Harbel — The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Mr. Marcel Alain de Souza paid a well-deserved tribute to the outgoing Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, for her commitment to regional integration, peace and decisive leadership during her tenure as the sub-regional organization's first female Chairperson of the Authority.

"You have represented West Africa in the worthiest manner and demonstrated remarkable strength and courage in the fulfilment of your responsibilities," he said, adding further, "You have guided the region and your influence reaches beyond our Community, through the social, political and economic challenges we face, including the end of the Ebola epidemic which was recognized as a global threat."

In his Statement to the 51st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Farmington Hotel in lower Margibi County, Mr. de Souza praised President Sirleaf for the brilliant leadership in the management of issues concerning The Gambia and Guinea Bissau as well as all matters of peace and security in the sub-region.

"During your term in office, you achieved significant progress for your country and the region, allowing Member States to exist together in harmonious cohesion, to address the challenges of national and regional governance," the Commission President emphasized.

With presidential and legislative elections slated for October 2017, Mr. de Souza commended the initiatives by various Liberian presidential candidates to sign the Farmington Declaration to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls, maintain peace, security and social cohesion during the post-electoral period.

"I therefore call on all candidates to maintain peace and comply with the relevant provisions of the Pact," he said, promising that ECOWAS will stand by the Government and people of Liberia to offer all necessary assistance.

Providing an update on the political front, the Commission's Chairman informed the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government that the sub-region continues to enjoy strong credibility and a good image, due to the timely settlement of the Gambian crisis.

He commended the ECOWAS Authority for its cohesiveness, determination, personal commitment, sense of unity and solidarity, in speaking with one voice when faced with democratic challenges.

Mr. de Souza said though The Gambia was a success and political stability is one of the region's major assets, it cannot be true of the situation in Guinea Bissau, Mali, northern Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and the recent events on Côte d'Ivoire which requires attention and increased vigilance.

He appealed to all stakeholders in Guinea Bissau, to consider the best interest of their country, rise above partisanship and advocate continuous dialogue and concerted action, with the view to implementing the Conakry Agreement.

About security, the Commission's President expressed his concern about terrorist attacks by jihadists in northern Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. He also highlighted the challenges in Niger and Nigeria where attacks by Boko Haram continues despite the remarkable work by the Joint Forces from Lake Chad countries.

"ECOWAS, therefore, strongly condemns these attacks," Mr. de Souza said; but welcome the efforts of Nigeria, which led to the recent release of 83 school girls abducted three years ago.

For his part, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for West Africa and Sahel (UNOWAS), Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, praised efforts of the sub-regional organization to modernize institutions of democratic governance aimed at reflecting the aspirations of their people.

Dr. Chambas said there is the need for ECOWAS leaders to promote improved transparent governance, inclusive development, infrastructure, while catering to the basic needs of the ordinary people including health and education.

"While dedicated efforts at combating the spread of exclusionary and extremist ideologies are necessary, it is equally important for states to promote improved transparent governance, inclusive development, provide infrastructures, cater for basic social needs such as health and education as well as to work to combat and prevent injustice and impunity.

This is required to ensure peaceful societies," Dr. Chambas stressed, adding that it is his view of addressing the root causes of instability.

Towards this goal, he urged the efforts of countries across the region to modernize the institutions of governance, reflect the aspirations of the people as well as strengthen the foundations for democratic cohesive and resilient societies.

Speaking about the recent situation in Cote d'Ivoire, Dr. Chambas proposed that political leadership, national reconciliation and the fight against impunity and security sector reform must go hand in hand. "We all agree that bringing the security sector under full democratic control must be a priority. With ECOWAS, the African Union, and the European Union, we have recently concluded a tripartite mission to the Gambia and stand ready to provide assistance to the full operationalization of the ECOWAS Framework on Security Sector Reform and Governance," he reported.

For her part, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Ms. Federica Mogherini, addressing the 51st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority for the first time, said that ECOWAS is a force of hope for Africa and the world. However, she said we live in a complicated moment, when security, fundamental freedom and human rights are under attack in many parts of the globe.

"It is not only the suffering that unites us, but also the common determination to fight terrorism and prevent radicalism. We are united in a global challenge that requires strong institutions and open societies," she said.

Touching on democracy across the sub-region, Ms. Mogherini said free elections have become a common feature while peaceful transition of power is not an exception anymore; while democracy has taken root among the people of West Africa.

She touched on events in the Gambia which have given all hope, stressing that democracy can win and can win with peaceful means; but warned that we need to support this success story if we want it to consolidate.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy emphasized that multilateralism and regional integration can be a credibly powerful driver of peace and development. "Your example here in West Africa demonstrates what we have experienced in Europe is also valid in other parts of the world," she said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the 51st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority, the leaders of Cote d'Ivoire, the Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Senegal signed the Dakar - Abidjan Highway Treaty, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony of the Regional Electricity Energy Project by Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Later, the Standard Bearers of Liberian political parties contesting the upcoming presidential and legislative elections signed the Farmington Declaration committing to the process of free, fair and peaceful elections in October this year.