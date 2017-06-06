5 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane and Scorpio #guptaleaks - the Zuma At the Gupta Gate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Presidency
Atul Gupta, left, and President Jacob Zuma (file photo).
analysis

It appears there is only one Mr Zuma who features in the Gupta e-mail leaks who appears to have had the balls to defy and thwart the mighty Saxonwold dynasty. This Mr Zuma's independence of mind so infuriated Tony Gupta on the evening of Monday, October 1, 2012 that he lashed out, labelling the men paid to protect the lavish home as "monkeys". For this transgression Mr Zuma was threatened with a disciplinary hearing and ordered to undergo "PR training". By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

In the #GuptaLeaks this Mr Zuma features as a man unaffected and totally unmoved by the power and the glory of the Gupta family. Employed as a relief guard for the two regular guards, a Mr Matjeke and Mr Ngamntu, at the mighty portals of N5 Saxonwold, this Mr Zuma was accused of not only ignoring instructions from the Guptas, but of being so incompetent that his actions were seen as a very threat to the lives of the family.

From a leaked e-mail on October 4, 2012 from Sahara employee Joleen Roux to Leonard Zaal, General Manager, Gauteng Region, G4S Secure Solutions, it appears as if the Gupta family were expecting a guest on the...

More on This

#GuptaLeaks - the 'Gift' That Keeps On Giving

The Guptas dished out personal and political largesse to the sons of Free State Premier Ace Magashule. In turn, one son… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.