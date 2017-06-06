Photo: The Presidency

Atul Gupta, left, and President Jacob Zuma (file photo).

analysis

It appears there is only one Mr Zuma who features in the Gupta e-mail leaks who appears to have had the balls to defy and thwart the mighty Saxonwold dynasty. This Mr Zuma's independence of mind so infuriated Tony Gupta on the evening of Monday, October 1, 2012 that he lashed out, labelling the men paid to protect the lavish home as "monkeys". For this transgression Mr Zuma was threatened with a disciplinary hearing and ordered to undergo "PR training". By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

In the #GuptaLeaks this Mr Zuma features as a man unaffected and totally unmoved by the power and the glory of the Gupta family. Employed as a relief guard for the two regular guards, a Mr Matjeke and Mr Ngamntu, at the mighty portals of N5 Saxonwold, this Mr Zuma was accused of not only ignoring instructions from the Guptas, but of being so incompetent that his actions were seen as a very threat to the lives of the family.

From a leaked e-mail on October 4, 2012 from Sahara employee Joleen Roux to Leonard Zaal, General Manager, Gauteng Region, G4S Secure Solutions, it appears as if the Gupta family were expecting a guest on the...