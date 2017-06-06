South Africa: How Can the ANC Defend a Leader So Venal?

analysis

In the past week hundreds of leaked e-mails have provided further details of the alleged levels of state capture and how the so-called "shadow state" operates. It makes for chilling reading and the president sits at the heart of it.

It's the drip-drip effect.

Last year, the Public Protector's State of Capture report provided a deeply disturbing insight into the way in which the state under President Jacob Zuma was operating. Zuma's response was to take the Public Protector's recommendation that the Chief Justice appoint a judge to oversee a Commission of Inquiry into the allegations, on review. Zuma would clearly prefer to appoint the judge himself. One can almost see a Seriti Commission Mark Two into state capture which takes years to complete and exonerates the president and his cronies.

We are told there are tens of thousands more of these leaked e-mails which will be released into the public domain.

Drip-drip-drip.

Despite all these...