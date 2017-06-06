5 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #GuptaLeaks - What Does Email Trove Mean for Zuma and South Africa?

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Presidency
Atul Gupta, left, and President Jacob Zuma (file photo).
analysis

Plausible deniability. President Jacob Zuma's greatest self-defence strategy is the ability to manoeuvre to ensure that nothing can be directly pinned on him. From his corruption case to the Nkandla upgrades to the ANC's losses at the polls to the activities of the Gupta family, the president's excuse is either that these things happened without his knowledge or have nothing to do with him. That is the big problem with all the revelations so far from the massive tranche of leaked emails implicating the Gupta family in state capture. Is there a smoking gun that directly connects Zuma to the Guptas' illicit activities? And what are we supposed to do with all this information? By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Ever since the private plane full of wedding guests landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013, South Africans have known that the Guptas are a bunch of rotters who have free run of the state. Between then and now, there has been a constant stream of revelations about the extent of the Guptas' infiltration of the government system, how they have bought political influence and taken over control from the ANC.

Before the leak of the Gupta emails, the evidence in...

More on This

#GuptaLeaks - the Zuma At the Gupta Gate

It appears there is only one Mr Zuma who features in the Gupta e-mail leaks who appears to have had the balls to defy… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.