Liberia/Sierra Leone: Liberia Defeats Sierra Leone in International Friendly

A 79th minute header from LISCR FC striker Christopher Jackson yesterday gave the home based-dominated Lone Star a narrow 1-0 win over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in an international friendly at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Jackson was introduced in the second 45, replacing striker Mark Paye after a goalless first half, and managed to use his height to send FC Fassel forward Terrance Tisdell's left foot cross from about 10 yards.

Both teams made few attempts in the first half with striker Paye getting the Lone Star's only shot on target through a header, while Sierra Leone managed to test goalkeeper Tommy Songo through a single attempt.

With several calls from some Liberians for young players to be given the opportunity to showcase their talents on the national team, Coach James Debbah's 22 selected players for the match were dominated by home based players, making up 19 of the 22 players.

The 19 local players included Tommy Songo, Richard Llyod, Saah Nyumah, Fallah Sheriff and goal scorer Jackson all of LISCR FC; Nuwo Johnson, Alvin Maccornell, John Jayson, James Walatee, and forward Terrance Tisdell all from FC Fassel.

Seven players, including Prince Kennedy, Hilton Varney, Kemoh Kamara, David Tweh, Van Dave Harmon and Prince Saydee, are from champion club Barrack Young Controllers.

The other local players included defender Curtis Koon of Monrovia Club Breweries and striker Mustapha Lomell of Nimba United.

The match was also an opportunity for Spain-based goalkeeper Boison Wynney de Souza of Llosetense to make his debut for Liberia after he was introduced in the second half.

Varney Kallon of Kiatamba in India and Spartak Moscow's forward Sylvanus Nimely who started the match but was later replaced by forward FC Fassel forward Tisdell were the other foreign based players that formed part of Coach Debbah's selection for the friendly.

Three of the 14 invited foreign based players were part of Coach Debbah's lineup in the friendly match and the rest are expected home for the June 11 encounter in Harare, Zimbabwe.