Liberia: Lonestar Launches '21 Days of Y'ello Care' for Six Schools

The management of Lonestar Cell MTN on Thursday, June 1, 2017 officially launched its annual flagship corporate volunteering initiative "21 Days of Y'ello Care."

The '21 Days of Y'ello Care' campaign was inaugurated in June 2007 by the MTN Group for staff in all the 22 African countries where it operates to dedicate their resources and time (between June 1 and 21) towards supporting education initiatives in their local communities.

This year's 'Y'ello Care' campaign was officially launched at the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School under the theme "Investing in Education for All."

The deputy Chief Executive Officer of Lonestar Cell MTN, Louis Roberts, said during the course of the 21-day period, employees will work to make the learning environments of many young people more conducive by improving infrastructure and facilities, promoting digital learning and teaching, as well as donating equipment and learning materials.

According to him, six schools in Monrovia will benefit from the ongoing 'Y'ello Care' campaign.

He named the institutions as Loma Quarter Elementary School, A. Glenn Tubman Elementary School, Monrovia Demonstration Elementary School, C.D.B King Elementary School and the Gaye Town Elementary and Junior High School.

Mr. Roberts disclosed that the initiative will also cover a school in each county where the company has a service center, including Grand Bassa, Nimba, Bong, Lofa, and Margibi.

"Over the past years, we have used the campaign to impact the lives of our young students. We have set up computer labs, libraries, donated school materials, teaching and refurbishing schools among others," he said.

In response, the principal of the Monrovia Elementary Demonstration School, Madam Maryann Gongbay, lauded the mobile communications giant for its swift intervention.

"We are so glad to be part of this initiative. For what you have done, there is nothing that you will do that will not succeed," principal Gongbay added.