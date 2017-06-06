Liberia: Cllr Gongloe Wants Education Prioritized in Nimba

A prominent son of Nimba, Cllr Tiawan Gongloe, has called on the new Nimba County administration to prioritize education for Nimba County to be successful in its development drive.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of Mr. Dorr Cooper as Superintendent of Nimba County recently, Cllr. Gongloe said education is the key to every society and the best way to get rid of poverty.

"Encourage education initiatives that help students to excel and to achieve their goals," he said.

Cllr Gongloe told the newly inducted county officers that an educated person can work in any part of the world.

Stressing on the importance of education, Cllr Gongloe lamented that during the civil uprising, those who went into exile as refugees with skills were able to find work to sustain themselves, and fared better than those who owned big cocoa farms and rubber plantations.

Cllr Gongloe concluded that nobody can run away with cocoa, rubber or palm farms, "but you can run away with education and make a living anywhere."

The learned counselor cautioned the newly inducted leaders to be respectful to the elders and lawmakers, and to also listen to critics, "because they are the people who track all your activities."