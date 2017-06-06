6 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cllr Gongloe Wants Education Prioritized in Nimba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ishmael F. Menkor

A prominent son of Nimba, Cllr Tiawan Gongloe, has called on the new Nimba County administration to prioritize education for Nimba County to be successful in its development drive.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of Mr. Dorr Cooper as Superintendent of Nimba County recently, Cllr. Gongloe said education is the key to every society and the best way to get rid of poverty.

"Encourage education initiatives that help students to excel and to achieve their goals," he said.

Cllr Gongloe told the newly inducted county officers that an educated person can work in any part of the world.

Stressing on the importance of education, Cllr Gongloe lamented that during the civil uprising, those who went into exile as refugees with skills were able to find work to sustain themselves, and fared better than those who owned big cocoa farms and rubber plantations.

Cllr Gongloe concluded that nobody can run away with cocoa, rubber or palm farms, "but you can run away with education and make a living anywhere."

The learned counselor cautioned the newly inducted leaders to be respectful to the elders and lawmakers, and to also listen to critics, "because they are the people who track all your activities."

Liberia

LPRC, Commerce Adjust Petroleum Prices

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.